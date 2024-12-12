Spaza shop registration apathy is alarming

It is deeply concerning that only 22% of known spaza shops in Nelson Mandela Bay have applied for compliance certificates.
Out of an estimated 1,627 spaza shops in the metro, only 361 owners came forward, and only 28 met the necessary requirements.
These numbers should alarm us all.
They suggest that most shop owners are either too afraid to apply, knowing they will fail to meet the standards, or are simply indifferent to the process.
Regardless of the reason, the municipality must adopt a resolute approach to ensure every spaza shop supplies food that is safe for consumption.
This registration drive is not a mere formality, it serves a critical purpose.
In November, President Cyril Ramaphosa mandated the registration of spaza shops in response to the crisis of foodborne illnesses which claimed the lives of more than 23 children.
In the past three months alone, more than 800 known cases of suspected food poisoning have been reported across SA, allegedly linked to food from spaza shops.
Public outrage over these tragedies has demanded accountability, and rightly so.
But accountability cannot stop at voluntary registration. It must be followed by concrete action.
While it is true that township and northern area communities will bear the brunt of noncompliance, the municipality has a duty to inspect every spaza shop for health and safety compliance.
Shops which fail to meet the standards should be shut down until they comply.
According to Ismail Ali, chair of the Somali Community in the Eastern Cape and a shop owner himself, the registration process has been challenging for many.
He claimed that fear of deportation due to immigration checks by law enforcement and home affairs officials had deterred some shop owners from registering.
“People are now afraid of being deported,” Ali said.
This, however, is no excuse for the hundreds who refuse to comply.
Law enforcement officers must continue ensuring immigration laws are upheld, while health officials must ensure food safety standards are met.
These responsibilities are not mutually exclusive.
Ali also suggested extending registration deadlines, citing that municipal workers had been overwhelmed by the sheer volume of shops needing registration.
However, when The Herald visited the registration site, it was notably quiet, with no queues in sight.
There can be no hiding place for those who flout the law.
The safety and wellbeing of residents are too valuable to gamble with.
HeraldLIVE
Spaza shop registration apathy is alarming
None
Image: FREDLIN ADRIAAN
