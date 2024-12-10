Road safety over festive season is our collective responsibility

The festive season is upon us. Millions of South Africans will be on the roads travelling across the country to spend the holiday season with loved ones.
While this is supposed to be the most joyful part of the year, for many families, it is a period of loss and devastation.
This is because every year, thousands of South Africans die on the roads during the festive season.
And while cumulative annual road fatalities have been continuously declining over the past six years, the numbers are still significantly high.
In 2023, more than 12,436 people perished on our roads, with more than 1,000 of these deaths occurring over the festive season.
According to the Festive Season Road Fatality Statistics 2023/24 report published by the national department of transport earlier in 2024, a close examination of the accidents and fatalities over this period indicates that most crashes took place at night, peaking between 8-9pm.
The report also indicates that human factors contributed to 80.8% of accidents, while environmental factors contributed to 10.4%.
These factors were attributed to heavy rainfall and storms that had a major impact on road use.
Some drivers did not modify the speed in slippery and wet conditions, resulting in avoidable accidents.
In other cases, drivers crossed flooded bridges, resulting in their vehicles being washed away, leading to deaths by drowning or injury from floating debris.
Factors relating to vehicles, a significant number of which were not roadworthy, accounted for 8.8% of the road fatalities.
While this number is in the single digits, it accounts for more than 100 deaths — a high number by any measure.
What is particularly troubling about 2023’s statistics, other than the high number of road fatalities, is the age profile of those killed.
According to the report, the majority of people who died were aged between 24 and 44.
These were young people who should have lived much longer lives, and would have if not for the unfortunate decisions made either by themselves or others on the road.
The fact that 40.9% of those who died were pedestrians, and that passengers and cyclists accounted for 33.6% and 0.8%, respectively, of the total festive fatalities, indicates that in many cases, the decisions of reckless drivers cost more than their own lives.
Over the coming days, the national, provincial and local governments will be launching road safety campaigns.
While these programmes are important, and the declining road fatalities point to their effectiveness, the reality is that road users — from drivers to passengers and pedestrians — are ultimately responsible for their safety on the roads.
In the 2023/24 period, the top five traffic offences for which traffic fines were issued were speeding (78,958), driving without fastening seat belts (27,552), driving without a driving licence (28,767), driving an unlicensed vehicle (34,896) and driving vehicles with worn tyres (17,335).
These are human factors that people can and must prevent.
The government may be able to enforce the law, but it is people who make the decision on whether to uphold the law.
It’s not possible for the government to make this decision for people who are determined to be lawless.
The festive season comes and goes. But those we lose on the roads leave a void for those left behind, including children and spouses.
Those who become injured on the roads are often left with permanent disabilities that diminish their quality of life.
It’s a heavy price to pay for reckless decisions, whether that’s the decision to drink and drive or to operate vehicles that are not roadworthy.
We must take responsibility for our actions on the roads. It’s the only way to arrive alive.
Road safety over festive season is our collective responsibility
Columnist
