Knowing cause of George building collapse will help with closure

It was an emotional reunion last week as the survivors and families of those who died in the tragic George building collapse gathered to express their gratitude to the rescue workers.
The victims’ families and survivors met the rescuers, volunteers, Western Cape premier Alan Winde and George mayor Jacqulique von Brandis to finally shake their hands and say thank you to dozens of emergency personnel who worked tirelessly during the tragedy about seven months ago.
The Victoria Street building was still in its construction phase when it collapsed on May 6, killing 34 people.
Investigations of what caused the tragedy, including one by an independent structural engineering firm appointed by the provincial government, are still under way.
Among those who survived was Shadrack Maine, who lost his left leg and arm.
In a letter, Maine described how, on that Monday, their lives were shattered forever.
“In a few seconds, 62 families would never be the same again. For 34 of us there was no time to say goodbye.
“No time to say I’m sorry. No time to say I love you. For [some] of us, we were given a second chance at life.
“We are here today to say thank you to the brave men and women who risked their lives to save us.
“Now we are building up our lives again, and we seek justice, but we are also filling deep cracks with love and forgiveness and appreciation.
“We thank the volunteers for being there for us when everybody else had forgotten us.
“We thank the dedicated journalists for speaking the truth to us, we thank the hard-working investigators for seeking justice for us.”
Despite the tragic ordeal, Maine remained positive and said he trusted that eventually justice would be served.
Beyond the immediate destruction, this incident has left lasting scars on the collective memory of those involved.
For families and communities grieving the loss of loved ones, understanding the reasons behind the collapse is essential for finding closure.
Knowing what caused the disaster can help them process their grief and move forward.
Knowing cause of George building collapse will help with closure
