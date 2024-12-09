Teamwork critical to saving Nelson Mandela Bay’s tourism reputation
Nelson Mandela Bay’s escalating crime problem poses a significant threat to its tourism sector, a vital component of the city’s economy.
Unless decisive and immediate action is taken, the city risks losing its appeal as a safe destination for both local and international visitors...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.