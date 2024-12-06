WEATHER GURU | Litter-free society the basis for combating climate change

The festive season is the time of year to take a break and spend some quality time with family and friends.
It is also the time of year that, like any coastal town, we have an influx of tourists.
Camping grounds, beaches and picnic spots around the city are packed to capacity on those beautiful summer’s days.
From Van Staden’s past Maitlands to Marine Drive and Kings Beach, up to Wells Estate and Sundays River, there is literally not space for a mouse.
The beachfront is generally a no-go area if you, like me, don’t like crowds, especially with the opening of the season, Boxing Day and New Year’s Day.
The Metro, NSRI and other institutions have their hands full ensuring the safety of bathers, fisherman and other water users.
There is one metro department that, at this time of year, are at their busiest and often have to fight a logistical nightmare.
The cleaning department — those men and women who must try keep our beaches and other recreational areas clean, neat and tidy.
One could argue that it is due to lack of, for instance, refuse bins and the emptying thereof.
However, on my travels I see roadside refuse bins with refuse strewn all around the area, but nothing in the bins.
I do not recall when last I have been to a riverside camping spot where I have not seen an empty beer bottle, shopping bag or crisp packet.
I often wonder what else is being dumped into our rivers that feed our dams and ultimately supply us with drinking water.
One can understand refuse piling up in and around refuse bins, but when beaches and parks are littered with empty bottles, plastic bags and my pet hate, fast food containers from major franchises — just imagine how much pollution is being pumped into our atmosphere daily across the world.
That is unless you are in New Delhi where all schools have been ordered to hold online classes until further notice, in a hope to reduce pollution levels.
Further restrictions are in place on trucks and van traffic, as well as construction.
COP29 (Conference of the Parties) hold an annual international climate summit of world leaders who gather to work together on climate change solutions.
In 2024, agreements included providing more funding to developing countries and putting more pressure on developed countries to meet targets of previous decisions.
How can we be concerned with climate change and pollution when we cannot put our sweet papers in a dirt bin and discard it in the street instead, or worse still in rivers and the sea.
Plastic pollution in the oceans is fast becoming a real problem as is all types of pollution in our rivers.
Some scientists claim that the pest of water hyacinth in our dams is more of a saving grace than a problem as it filters out dangerous substances.
I was recently reminded of the Zap it in a Zibi bin campaign when former mayor Retief Odendaal posted a pic of the sticker on social media.
A few years ago, I found a pristine one stuck to a refuse bin at a local Scout Hall.
In those days, we were so indoctrinated about not littering that we would castigate our parents or any stranger who discarded a piece of paper or cigarette butt by saying Zap it in a Zibi bin!
We would be very upset on the cigarette butt issue as we were constantly reminded about the dangers of veld fires by the posters of the crying deer.
They say you cannot teach an old dog new tricks, but by indoctrinating us, the youth at the time, we changed the attitudes of our parents.
The theme of the 2024 International Day of Families — Families & Climate Change — recognises families in the fight against climate change.
Starting with a solid base of a clean and neat society free of litter, where any form of littering is severely frowned upon, is the basis for combating climate change.
We do not need more laws and targets for reducing carbon emissions if we do not have the complete buy-in from the public, and most especially starting with the youth, as they are the future.
Let our New Year’s resolution be a clean and neat society, free of litter and pollution and remember to always Zap it in a Zibi!
This week in history:
1950: Snow recorded in Cradock on December 7
Dam levels:
Up from 84.68 to 84.92% with the Impofu at 59.15%
Weather safety tips:
Cigarette butts are one of the biggest causes of veld fires. Don’t toss them out your car window.
