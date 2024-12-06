Help keep death off the roads this festive season

Traffic on SA’s roads is expected to become busier over the next few days as holidaymakers hit the road to various corners of the country.
From visiting family and loved ones they have perhaps not seen in a while to flocking to coastal cities and towns for festive fun, many will be making use of the roads — either in private or public transport.
And, as always, officials will be out in full force to ensure road users abide by road rules.
Launching the 2024 festive season road safety campaign recently, transport minister Barbara Creecy said 11,883 people had died in 2023 because of crashes on our country’s roads, costing the economy R205bn, or 2.74% of GDP
Of those, 1,285 road deaths happened during the 2023 festive season.
Describing the statistics as sobering, Creecy urged road users to be more responsible on the roads.
“The government alone cannot change this reality,” she said.
“We can save lives only if road users change their behaviour because it was the behaviour of people which led to most of the 11,883 deaths on our roads last year.”
She said the national government was working alongside the Road Traffic Management Corporation and provincial and municipal departments responsible for transport to ensure that the government did its utmost to make this a safer festive season.
“Road users must know that they will face the consequences for breaking the law,” she said.
“From today [Sunday, December 1], we, South Africans, must say that the carnage on our roads must end.
“This 2024 festive season — and heading into 2025 — we must not only say we are going to change our behaviour on the roads, we must act.”
And we echo Creecy’s sentiments.
While law enforcement officials will be out in full force, particularly at peak times and along priority routes where most crashes occur, they cannot be everywhere and in every vehicle.
Accidents are just that — unfortunate incidents that happen unexpectedly and unintentionally — but there are things we as road users can do to ensure our safety and the safety of those around us.
In short, these include making sure our vehicles are roadworthy, not driving under the influence or while tired and just practising patience on the roads.
Let us make sure we do everything in our power to arrive alive.
Help keep death off the roads this festive season
Image: EUGENE COETZEE.
