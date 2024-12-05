Cabinet reshuffle a slap in the face for citizens

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s cabinet reshuffle undermines the public’s trust in the fight against corruption, reducing meaningful reform to shuffling a deck of cards.
His decision announced on Tuesday evening makes him appear more like a casino dealer than the first citizen of SA.
The move is a blatant attempt to sidestep accountability and parties have strongly criticised Ramaphosa’s decision to move Thembi Simelane from the justice ministry to the human settlements ministry.
Mmamoloko Kubayi will now be the minister of justice.
The parties are right about the reshuffle as Simelane has been embroiled in a litany of corruption allegations from her time as Polokwane mayor.
ActionSA MP Athol Trollip slammed the move, calling it cowardly and vowing to explore all avenues, including legal action, to ensure Simelane is held accountable.
DA MP Glynnis Breytenbach described Ramaphosa’s decision as short-sighted and disrespectful to SA.
Simelane stands accused of receiving a questionable loan from Gundo Wealth Solutions, a company linked to the collapse of the now-defunct VBS Mutual Bank.
Simelane is accused of wrongdoing after admitting to obtaining more than R500,000 from a businessman who had facilitated the Polokwane municipality’s investment in the bank.
This scandal led to the loss of billions in municipal funds, leaving countless South Africans short on services including housing — a bitter irony considering her new portfolio.
It is a slap in the face to all those who lost money when the bank collapsed.
Moving Simelane out of the justice ministry may address an immediate conflict of interest, but it sidesteps the core issue — her alleged complicity in corruption.
This reshuffle shows a troubling pattern in SA politics where tarnished leaders are recycled instead of having decisive action taken against them.
She might be Ramaphosa’s ally in the ANC, but he should have done more.
Ultimately, the move is a clear indication that Ramaphosa is more interested in protecting his allies than in upholding the principles of justice and accountability.
HeraldLIVE
Cabinet reshuffle a slap in the face for citizens
Image: ELMOND JIYANE
