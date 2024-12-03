Well-managed, privately run resort could rise from Beachview’s ashes
In October 2011, Nelson Mandela Bay’s then-mayor, Zanoxolo Wayile, and local government MEC Mlibo Qoboshiyane boldly promised to take action against those implicated in the damning Kabuso forensic report.
The report had exposed alleged corruption and maladministration, fingering some politicians and businesspeople...
