Protectors cannot be allowed to become our abusers

The juxtaposition of two headlines in The Herald on Friday — “Police, concerned residents march to mark start of 16 Days of Activism campaign” and “Cops accused of caning primary school pupils with pipe” — highlight the complexity of addressing the scourge of violence against women and children in SA.
That the very people meant to be our protectors are the ones also accused of seeing violence as the solution in some situations — in this case to a fight between schoolboys — is of grave concern.
On Thursday, the men and women in blue were out in force in Gqeberha to mark the start of the 16 Days of Activism for No Violence Against Women and Children.
In a public demonstration of their stand against violence and abuse perpetrated on women and children, they marched in the pouring rain in Walmer together with concerned residents.
Though their intentions were noble, the alleged actions of a few other police officials in the province have blighted the good of the many.
Just a month ago, four Eastern Cape schoolboys — one involved in a fight with another boy and three others said to have been caught smoking on the school grounds, all of them aged between 11 and 12 — were allegedly caned by police, one beaten so badly with a pipe that he was left with several welts.
Police were called to the school by a school governing body member after a fight between two boys.
No-one at the school expected the boys to be beaten.
Several parents have laid assault complaints against the two implicated police members.
A parent of one of the boys who was allegedly beaten, said: “My son was accused of smoking dagga.
“I’m appalled at how he was treated. He’s a child!
“If there was a problem, they should have called me, his parent, not resorted to violence.”
Therein lies one of SA’s biggest problems.
When the people meant to be our protectors become the alleged abusers, what hope is there for the rest of society?
Whatever is included in the police training, clearly sensitivity in matters involving children is not.
This is a serious shortcoming and needs to be addressed urgently.
Violence begets violence, and violence as a solution to problems is not something we want our children to learn.
Protectors cannot be allowed to become our abusers
Image: FREDLIN ADRIAAN
