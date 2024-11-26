EP rugby needs peaceful election meeting
It is vital Saturday’s hotly contested EP Rugby presidential election proceeds peacefully at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium and is not marred by unruly scenes between rival factions.
Voters must decide between EP’s acting president George Malgas and prominent Gqeberha businessman Willem Oliphant, who have been canvassing tirelessly to garner enough votes to get over the line...
