We underestimate Jacob Zuma at our peril
You would be terribly misguided if you chose not to believe former president Jacob Zuma when he said he intended to merge all “black” political parties in SA and then, as a final act, take over the ANC.
Zuma almost always carries out his threats — unless he does not want you to know what he intends to do next...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.