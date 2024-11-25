Opinion

We underestimate Jacob Zuma at our peril

Premium
25 November 2024
Justice Malala
Columnist

You would be terribly misguided if you chose not to believe former president Jacob Zuma when he said he intended to merge all “black” political parties in SA and then, as a final act, take over the ANC.

Zuma almost always carries out his threats — unless he does not want you to know what he intends to do next...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

EFFPresser led by President, Julius Malema
Buyer's Guide Ep71 | Toyota Hilux, Mahindra Scorpio, Nissan Terrano, Opel ...

Most Read