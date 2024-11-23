The ‘Ozone Man’ was right — wear sunscreen

“If I could offer you only one tip for the future, sunscreen would be it”, is the opening line of an essay written in 1997 by Mary Theresa Schmich, a columnist for the Chicago Tribune.
It later became the basis for a successful spoken word song by Baz Luhrmann, “also known as The Sunscreen Song”.
The essay is more about advice for life than protection from the sun.
Even if you have heard the song or read the essay, it is well worth revisiting it every few years. With age comes wisdom as they say.
When I recount my youth, during my preteens, my mother always had an uphill battle of trying to get suntan lotion on our shoulders and face when we had a Sunday outing at the Willows.
This all changed when I reached my teens and had to have the perfect bronzed “surfer” tan to avoid being ridiculed and not being hip.
I shudder to think how irresponsible we were at that time, using different remedies for that perfect tan.
Brylcreem (a hair styling product for men), cooking oil, and while on the Border for military duty, even brake fluid mixed in with cooking oil.
Then there was the sunlight soap in the hair to try bleach it blonde.
We were a sorry sight for sore eyes when we started peeling, with white patches in-between that perfect tan, making us look like part of the leopard family.
Then came Al Gore, “the Ozone Man”, as he was dubbed, and ruined everything by making us aware of the dangers of a depleted ozone layer and the effects of ultraviolet (UV) radiation on our skin.
His wife at the time, Tipper Gore, did not want to be outdone and demonised rock music, insisting on warning labels on CD’s for explicit lyrics.
Fast-forward 30 to 40 years later and you wouldn’t catch me in the sun for prolonged periods.
I spent a few hours boating on a dam two weeks ago, only to suffer painful sunburn on my legs and a mild case of sunstroke.
However, I still listen to rock music, with or without those warning labels.
Is my shortened time in the sun due to ageing or an increase in UV radiation?
Scientists agree that the ozone layer has depleted, and UV exposure has increased over the last 30 years, but due to interventions has slowly started stabilising and should return to 1980 levels by 2040.
What are the effects of a depleted ozone layer on humans?
Direct exposure to harmful UV radiation of the sun can lead to skin diseases, cancer, sunburn, cataracts, rapid ageing, and a weak immune system.
My grandmother always tried to scare us when she saw a wrinkled old person by saying “you see that person that looks like a wrinkled old prune, that’s because they were in the sun too much”.
I suppose she was right in a certain way, but we still frolicked in the sun and surf whenever we had a chance.
I know an ex-motorcycle traffic policeman who at close to 70 still has a smooth skin, despite being exposed to hours of sunshine and wind.
His secret was Oil of Olay, but what can we do to protect ourselves from the harsh effects of the sun?
Serious fishermen look like they are dressed for winter, even in the height of summer, Why?
All the attire has a purpose and is made of lightweight UV-resistant material. Hoodies, face masks, sunglasses and even gloves are worn.
Modern mothers concerned about the effects of UV dress their children in one-piece UV-resistant swimming costumes and cover all the exposed body parts with a high UV-resistant factor sunscreen.
They are aware of the importance of protection from a very young age.
Increased UV radiation not only effects humans, but also influences the environment in as far as plant growth is concerned, which could threaten food supplies.
It also has a direct effect on ecosystems as a whole, and especially aquatic life near the water’s surface.
A hat and sunscreen should be a must whenever spending time outdoors this summer.
This week in history:
2004: Extreme unseasonal cold over the Eastern Cape results in the deaths of 20,000 Angora goats worth R5m at the time.
Dam levels:
Up from 83.70% to 84.56%, with the Impofu at 58%.
Weather safety tips:
If the hair on your arms or neck stands up during a thunderstorm, run like hell. Lightning will hit that spot shortly.
This week in history:
2004: Extreme unseasonal cold over the Eastern Cape results in the deaths of 20,000 Angora goats worth R5m at the time.
Dam levels:
Up from 83.70% to 84.56%, with the Impofu at 58%.
Weather safety tips:
If the hair on your arms or neck stands up during a thunderstorm, run like hell. Lightning will hit that spot shortly.
