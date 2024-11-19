Trump drama: Agoa anxiety for Rasool as he heads back to DC
The former ambassador and Donald Trump may have a few things to talk about
Rasool has been tapped by President Cyril Ramaphosa as South Africa’s ambassador to the US, a role he held from 2010 to 2015. At 62, isn’t this a great gig? Instead of him retiring, Ramaphosa allows him to travel the world at our expense.
It is not clear what the short-term plan is with this choice, let alone a long-term vision. Yet I am about to say something dull, so feel free to lynch me. Rasool’s appointment is not the worst under the circumstances for a disinterested Ramaphosa...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.