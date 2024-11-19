Oliphant’s bid ensures fierce election battle
The entry of outspoken businessman Willem Oliphant into the race to become EP Rugby’s next president has ensured there will be suspense until the last vote is counted on November 30.
EP Rugby officials said nominations close on Friday, and unless there are late surprises it appears the main contenders for the big prize will be Oliphant and EP’s acting president George Malgas...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.