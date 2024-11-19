Opinion

Oliphant’s bid ensures fierce election battle

Premium
19 November 2024
Editorial Comment
None

The entry of outspoken businessman Willem Oliphant into the race to become EP Rugby’s next president has ensured there will be suspense until the last vote is counted on November 30.

EP Rugby officials said nominations close on Friday, and unless there are late surprises it appears the main contenders for the big prize will be Oliphant and EP’s acting president George Malgas...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Audi Q3 Black Edition
Buyer's Guide Ep70 | Audi A7, Ford Mustang, Hyundai H-1, BMW 520d, Porsche ...

Most Read