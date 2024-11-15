Opinion Editors Choice
Trump appointments spell huge new challenges for Ramaphosa’s GNU
Cosying up to China, Iran and Cuba while poking at Israel could put SA on wrong side of US cabinet
When all is said and done, the fuss about whether SA is removed from the African Growth and Opportunity Act (Agoa), the US trade incentive programme, is relatively small beer. About 10% of SA exports go to the US but Agoa saves duties worth only R2bn or so a year.
Watching incoming US president Donald Trump make early appointments to his government-elect though, you wonder whether exclusion from Agoa wouldn’t be the least worst thing for SA over the next four years...
