Opinion

Let’s hold thumbs for new Nelson Mandela Bay anti-crime plan

15 November 2024
Editorial Comment
None

A new multimillion-rand hi-tech security system is the latest attempt to address crime in Nelson Mandela Bay.

The Mandela Bay Development Agency (MBDA) launched the revolutionary system this week with the aim of tackling crime in the Bay’s worst hotspots...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Reycation with Holly and Mimi
‘MK Party and construction mafia are one and the same thing’: Minister ...

Most Read