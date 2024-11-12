Why the sun is setting on former national liberation movements
In May 2024, Africa and the rest of the world were stunned when the ANC lost its parliamentary majority after three decades of governing South Africa.
Though signs had been there that the party could lose Gauteng, the nerve centre of the national and regional economy, and would probably lose KwaZulu-Natal, which had been marked by political instability, no-one could have predicted the extent of the bloodbath. ..
