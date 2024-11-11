SA government must prioritise national security
South Africa’s coastline and airspace have become increasingly vulnerable as budget cuts severely limit patrol capabilities of the navy and air force.
Our sister publication Sunday Times recently highlighted the alarming impact: the air force, facing a steady decline over the past 12 years, logged only 6,904 flying hours in the last financial year — barely half of its 12,000-hour target. Meanwhile, the navy managed just 2,641 hours at sea, far short of the 8,000-hour goal...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.