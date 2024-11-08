Parents, schools both responsible for disciplining children
We are living in truly scary times when police have to be called to intervene in violence at schools — and among pupils at primary schools, at that.
The Eastern Cape education department has scheduled a meeting for Friday to address the crisis and figure out how to restore order at Tjaart van der Walt Primary School in Algoa Park...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.