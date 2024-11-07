Turning a blind eye to sexual misconduct must end
It is mind-boggling that the Eastern Cape education department believes it has no duty to report sexual misconduct to the police — even when the offenders are teachers preying on vulnerable pupils.
According to our sister publication Daily Dispatch (https://www.dispatchlive.co.za/news/2024-11-06-sexual-predator-teachers-slip-through-the-cracks-in-eastern-cape/), at least eight teachers in the province have been dismissed this year for sexual misconduct...
