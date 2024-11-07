Politics is Destroying Knysna

Grey Elephant Investments Pty Ltd (GEI) is shocked and dismayed by a Democratic Alliance newsletter linking GEI to alleged death threats against Knysna Municipality Acting Municipal Manager Mr. Malapeng.
These insinuations are beyond serious and unacceptable, and GEI refutes these allegations in the strongest possible terms.
We believe that spreading false information of this nature does incalculable harm to our beautiful town. GEI is helmed by honest, reputable and successful business leaders with impeccable records who run exceptional, award-winning shopping centers and businesses throughout South Africa.
GEI assures all its customers, tenants and Knysnarians that it acts lawfully and ethically in all its dealings. In the rates dispute GEI was unlawfully and incorrectly overcharged for municipal services for years.
During 2022 and 2023 GEI followed Knysna Municipality’s prescribed policies culminating in an agreed settlement, recommended to be accepted by a specialist seconded from National Treasury and unanimously approved by the Knysna Municipality Council.
The rates dispute has been long since finally settled, including GEI’s full payment of the agreed amounts. The ongoing baseless allegations of collusion and corruption involving GEI or its Directors are false, defamatory and simply disproven by facts.
The settlement of the rates dispute is now, since October 2024, the subject matter of a High Court review application brought by four individuals and GEI is looking forward to resounding vindication in court.
GEI supports the outcries of the vast majority of Knysna to all our politicians and administrators: get to constructive work and focus on finding solutions in the best interests of Knysna and its people.
GEI is absolutely independent of any political affiliations, and we value the ongoing support and trust placed in us by the members of our community. GEI cares deeply about Knysna’s well-being and remains at all times committed to building a stronger, more prosperous Knysna for all.
Open Letter: Grey Elephant Investments rejects false allegations and reaffirms commitment to Knysna
