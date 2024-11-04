New Brighton mortuary rat infestation horror beggars belief

How utterly disgusting, and beyond traumatising for the families, that rats have allegedly been feasting off the bodies of some of the dead at a Nelson Mandela Bay mortuary.
At least two bodies have been badly mutilated, as we report today.
The appalled families of the two affected victims — one who was electrocuted and the other shot to death — are demanding answers from the health department and New Brighton mortuary for the disturbing state of affairs.
Sadly, there appears to be no recourse for them as there is no ombudsman for an issue of this nature, according to the Funeral Industry Reformed Association.
Though the health department says it has measures in place to prevent rats accessing its forensic pathology services facilities in the Bay, insiders say bait traps were only installed at the New Brighton mortuary about two weeks ago.
“We are heartbroken and outraged by this,” the shooting victim’s sister said.
“To think my brother’s body was left to be desecrated by rats is beyond belief.
“It’s a complete lack of respect for us as a family, as well as my brother,” she said, bursting into tears.
She said the family already had to deal with the trauma of how her brother was killed, and now this.
They would be visiting the morgue this week to demand answers.
The family of the woman who was electrocuted said they had planned an open-casket funeral but could now not do it because her face had been so horribly mutilated by the rats.
An insider said some of the rats were “as big as cats” and were everywhere.
“They are in the fridges [where the corpses are held], drains, literally everywhere.
“As we work, we see them. They also run around in the area where the doctors perform the [postmortems].
“There is a big nest,” the insider said.
According to the health spokesperson, the building was fumigated recently and the bait traps “replenished” to prevent the rodents from entering the building, but that the matter would be investigated to confirm the cause of the mutilations.
It is impossible to even imagine the trauma visited upon the families by the sight of their loved ones’ horribly mutilated bodies. It is something no-one should ever be subjected to.
This is a matter that requires urgent attention, which would include finding and destroying the nest, to ensure no other families are forced to endure the same disturbing sight.
HeraldLIVE
HeraldLIVE
