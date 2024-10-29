Water challenges have become an issue of national discourse in SA.
Rainwater harvesting can help ensure water security
Columnist
Image: 123RF/Surut Wattanamaetee
Water challenges have become an issue of national discourse in SA.
Over the past few months, there has been increasing focus on water challenges confronting the Gauteng province, the economic nerve-centre of the national and regional economy.
But across the country, various regions and municipalities are also battling with challenges of water security.
According to the department of water and sanitation, municipal non-revenue and overuse of water are at the heart of the water challenges for industrial centres in the country.
Non-revenue water is water that is pumped and then lost or unaccounted for.
This happens mainly due to leaks in ageing water infrastructure.
The Nelson Mandela Bay municipality, like many other municipalities in the Eastern Cape, is not spared from the effects of water losses.
It is of great concern that about 48% of the metro’s clean water that has been processed through the municipal water treatment works is unaccounted for.
While leaks are the main cause of the water loss, other factors include commercial losses due to theft, illegal connections and inaccurate metering and billing.
There is no question that the most significant intervention that is needed to resolve the water security challenges confronting municipalities across SA is the expansion, repair and maintenance of water infrastructure by municipalities.
That nearly half of the water in the Bay and Gauteng is lost after being processed is deeply concerning because not only is this precious resource lost, but with this loss comes a loss of revenue for municipalities.
This has a direct impact on the ability to fund service delivery programmes.
But other methods to ensure water security are equally significant.
One of these is rainwater harvesting. This method is especially significant because it is not state-centric, it does not rely on the intervention of state-led processes that often take too long and are buried in complex bureaucracy.
It is a method that can be facilitated by households and businesses which are some of the most affected by water security challenges.
Rainwater harvesting is a simple, yet effective way to save water while boosting sustainability in households and communities.
Harvested rainwater can be used for gardening, cleaning, laundry, flushing toilets and even bathing.
With proper filtration, harvested rainwater can also be safe for drinking and cooking.
What is especially important about harvesting rainwater is that it decreases the strain on municipal systems while also ensuring a sustainable lifestyle.
Despite the water challenges that the country is facing, the cost of water is actually rising.
According to a study by PowerOptimal, water tariffs have surged by an astonishing 2,100% since 1996.
This hike has consistently exceeded inflation, with water prices increasing almost six times faster — more than even electricity, which has seen prices increasing almost five times faster in the same period.
Rainwater is free and would thus decrease the water bill of households and businesses.
And significantly, the process is simple. All it requires is for households and businesses to install gutters and downspouts to collect rainwater directly from roofs into storage tanks or barrels.
Once the system is installed, maintenance costs are minimal compared to monthly water bills.
The water situation in our country is extremely precarious and necessitates that we engage in conservation efforts.
Far too much is at stake if we don’t.
