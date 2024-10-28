Reflections on a journey of faith and service: Lessons learnt as I step down as Bishop

As I prepare to step down from my role as the Bishop of the Anglican Diocese of Port Elizabeth, I find myself reflecting on some of the lessons learnt throughout my tenure. These lessons have shaped both my tenure and my understanding of the delicate balance between faith and the world in which we live.
Church and State relations
One of the most complex yet essential aspects of my role has been navigating the relationship between the Church and the State.
The Church must maintain its prophetic voice, speaking truth to power, without becoming entangled in the political machinery. This delicate balance requires wisdom and discernment, ensuring that the church remains a voice of conscience, advocating for justice and righteousness while avoiding the pitfalls of partisan alignment.
The importance of mentorship
Throughout my journey I have been blessed with a mentor who has guided, challenged, and supported me.
The value of having a mentor alongside me during my tenure cannot be overstated. It is through the wisdom and experience of others that we grow, learn, and are shaped into better leaders.
Maintaining a distinctive identity as God's people
In a transient world it is crucial for the Church to maintain its distinctive identity as God's people. We are called out for a specific purpose: to be a light in the darkness.
This identity must never be compromised. Our mission is to reflect the love, grace, and truth of Christ in all that we do.
Remaining the conscience of society
The church has a unique role in society, serving as its conscience. We are called to speak out against injustice, to advocate for the marginalised, and to remind the world of the moral and ethical standards that align with God's kingdom.
This responsibility requires courage and a deep commitment to truth, even when it is uncomfortable or unpopular.
Accountability ensures transparency
Being transparent requires holding oneself accountable to others. Accountability engenders integrity, cultivates trust, and aids in our continued fidelity to our mission. We handle the challenges of leadership with humility and grace when we hold one another accountable.
Never lose your sense of wonder
We need to never tire of being in awe of the wonders of creation, the mystery of God's activity in the world, and the delight of witnessing lives changed by the gospel. We remain receptive to the miraculous and maintain a sense of wonder in our souls.
Honour every woman: The antidote to GBV
Gender-based violence (GBV) is best prevented by acknowledging and respecting women's intrinsic dignity.
This is not only morally just, but also preventive. Women are respected and cherished in our society when we cultivate an environment of honour and respect.
Of anything you can choose to be, be kind
In a world filled with pain and brokenness, kindness serves as a reflection of God's love.
Our ability to show others the true nature of Christ by deeds of kindness allows us to create compassionate and understanding connections in a society too often riven by conflict and division.
A heart of gratitude for family
I am deeply grateful to my spouse and son, who have held things together for us as a family.
Their unwavering support and sacrifice have been the cornerstone not only of my ability to serve but also of our life together. I believe in the family!
The importance of loyalty
In an increasingly selfish world where self-interest frequently trumps fidelity and dedication, loyalty has become a rare commodity.
Being loyal means staying faithful to people you have committed yourself to, as well as to your own values and principles. Shakespeare's proverb, “To thine own self be true,” strikes a deep chord with reality. Being devoted to the principles and beliefs that shape our character, even at great personal expense, is another aspect of loyalty.
The power of words
The proverb “until a word is spoken, you are its master” is something I have tried to instil in my son as a life principle.
Once spoken, words cannot be reversed. As my father said, “be sure your mind is in gear before you put your tongue in motion.”
This has helped me navigate many difficult decisions and conversations by serving as a constant reminder of the irreversible ability of words.
Embracing ecumenism and unity in diversity
When churches unite to work towards a shared goal, regardless of denominational borders, amazing things happen.
This oneness in diversity is the fundamental hope expressed by Jesus in John 17: that we might all become one, in the same way that the Father and He are one.
While concentrating on our common goal of sharing the gospel and serving our communities, ecumenism encourages us to embrace our uniqueness.
It serves as a reminder that our combined strength is greater than anything else. It took COVID-19 to prove it to us.
As we move forward, the Church must continue to build bridges, foster relationships across denominations, and work together in a spirit of unity that reflects the heart of Christ.
The value of friendship and companionship in leadership
Friendship and companionship are extremely important in the field of leadership.
Leadership is not a solitary endeavour.
Develop a solid foundation of confidence with other leaders. Cherish and cultivate valuable relationships, knowing that they are integral to our mission in this life.
So, as I enter this new chapter of my life, I do so with a heart full of gratitude for the journey that has been and for the lessons learnt along the way. May the Church of God continue to be a beacon of hope, a voice of truth, and a vessel of God's love in the world.
Eddie Daniels, outgoing Bishop of the Anglican Diocese of Port Elizabeth
HeraldLIVE
Reflections on a journey of faith and service: Lessons learnt as I step down as Bishop
Image: Fredlin Adriaan
As I prepare to step down from my role as the Bishop of the Anglican Diocese of Port Elizabeth, I find myself reflecting on some of the lessons learnt throughout my tenure. These lessons have shaped both my tenure and my understanding of the delicate balance between faith and the world in which we live.
Church and State relations
One of the most complex yet essential aspects of my role has been navigating the relationship between the Church and the State.
The Church must maintain its prophetic voice, speaking truth to power, without becoming entangled in the political machinery. This delicate balance requires wisdom and discernment, ensuring that the church remains a voice of conscience, advocating for justice and righteousness while avoiding the pitfalls of partisan alignment.
The importance of mentorship
Throughout my journey I have been blessed with a mentor who has guided, challenged, and supported me.
The value of having a mentor alongside me during my tenure cannot be overstated. It is through the wisdom and experience of others that we grow, learn, and are shaped into better leaders.
Maintaining a distinctive identity as God's people
In a transient world it is crucial for the Church to maintain its distinctive identity as God's people. We are called out for a specific purpose: to be a light in the darkness.
This identity must never be compromised. Our mission is to reflect the love, grace, and truth of Christ in all that we do.
Remaining the conscience of society
The church has a unique role in society, serving as its conscience. We are called to speak out against injustice, to advocate for the marginalised, and to remind the world of the moral and ethical standards that align with God's kingdom.
This responsibility requires courage and a deep commitment to truth, even when it is uncomfortable or unpopular.
Accountability ensures transparency
Being transparent requires holding oneself accountable to others. Accountability engenders integrity, cultivates trust, and aids in our continued fidelity to our mission. We handle the challenges of leadership with humility and grace when we hold one another accountable.
Never lose your sense of wonder
We need to never tire of being in awe of the wonders of creation, the mystery of God's activity in the world, and the delight of witnessing lives changed by the gospel. We remain receptive to the miraculous and maintain a sense of wonder in our souls.
Honour every woman: The antidote to GBV
Gender-based violence (GBV) is best prevented by acknowledging and respecting women's intrinsic dignity.
This is not only morally just, but also preventive. Women are respected and cherished in our society when we cultivate an environment of honour and respect.
Of anything you can choose to be, be kind
In a world filled with pain and brokenness, kindness serves as a reflection of God's love.
Our ability to show others the true nature of Christ by deeds of kindness allows us to create compassionate and understanding connections in a society too often riven by conflict and division.
A heart of gratitude for family
I am deeply grateful to my spouse and son, who have held things together for us as a family.
Their unwavering support and sacrifice have been the cornerstone not only of my ability to serve but also of our life together. I believe in the family!
The importance of loyalty
In an increasingly selfish world where self-interest frequently trumps fidelity and dedication, loyalty has become a rare commodity.
Being loyal means staying faithful to people you have committed yourself to, as well as to your own values and principles. Shakespeare's proverb, “To thine own self be true,” strikes a deep chord with reality. Being devoted to the principles and beliefs that shape our character, even at great personal expense, is another aspect of loyalty.
The power of words
The proverb “until a word is spoken, you are its master” is something I have tried to instil in my son as a life principle.
Once spoken, words cannot be reversed. As my father said, “be sure your mind is in gear before you put your tongue in motion.”
This has helped me navigate many difficult decisions and conversations by serving as a constant reminder of the irreversible ability of words.
Embracing ecumenism and unity in diversity
When churches unite to work towards a shared goal, regardless of denominational borders, amazing things happen.
This oneness in diversity is the fundamental hope expressed by Jesus in John 17: that we might all become one, in the same way that the Father and He are one.
While concentrating on our common goal of sharing the gospel and serving our communities, ecumenism encourages us to embrace our uniqueness.
It serves as a reminder that our combined strength is greater than anything else. It took COVID-19 to prove it to us.
As we move forward, the Church must continue to build bridges, foster relationships across denominations, and work together in a spirit of unity that reflects the heart of Christ.
The value of friendship and companionship in leadership
Friendship and companionship are extremely important in the field of leadership.
Leadership is not a solitary endeavour.
Develop a solid foundation of confidence with other leaders. Cherish and cultivate valuable relationships, knowing that they are integral to our mission in this life.
So, as I enter this new chapter of my life, I do so with a heart full of gratitude for the journey that has been and for the lessons learnt along the way. May the Church of God continue to be a beacon of hope, a voice of truth, and a vessel of God's love in the world.
Eddie Daniels, outgoing Bishop of the Anglican Diocese of Port Elizabeth
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Opinion
Opinion
Opinion
Opinion
Opinion