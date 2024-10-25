Opinion

GNU a coalition after all — and ANC no longer runs the show

25 October 2024
Peter Bruce
Editor-at-large & columnist

The front-page lead in the Sunday Times was instructive: “ANC, DA gloves off in GNU dust-up” read the headline above a story about last Friday’s cabinet meeting in which, as one senior DA person quipped, “the ANC didn’t know what hit them”.

What had hit the ANC was a first significant demonstration of the fact that it is in a real coalition government, and that while it’s the biggest party, it doesn’t run the show any more...

