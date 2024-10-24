Fake news cannot be tolerated in times of crisis
On Tuesday morning, a message started doing the rounds, immediately sparking panic among many.
The “weather warning” came as Nelson Mandela Bay residents were already dealing with the aftermath of heavy rain in the preceding 24 hours that resulted in some residents being evacuated throughout Monday night and into Tuesday morning...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.