Slow pace of June disaster repairs frustrating
The Nelson Mandela Bay municipality did its part in warning residents about the heavy rain expected on Monday and Tuesday.
The SA Weather Service issued an orange level 6 warning for flooding, and alerts were sent out...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.