Young pupils must be protected against extorting bullies

21 October 2024
It is more than shameful that our children are being terrorised by thugs either on their way to or at school.

We first reported on this troubling phenomenon in KwaNobuhle in August, when little children just starting out on what should have been an exciting school journey were being intimidated into paying R1 or R2 a day by older pupils to avoid being bullied...

