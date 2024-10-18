Despite challenges, this is the matrics’ chance to shine
On Monday, more than one million high school pupils around SA are set to embark on what is hopefully the start of the final chapter of their school careers.
The National Senior Certificate (NSC) exams will see the pupils put pen to paper as they write English Home Language, English First Additional Language and English Second Additional Language on Monday morning...
