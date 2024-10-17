Children killing parents points to need to bring back discipline
Life in prison is a fitting sentence for mom killer Maurice Butlion, who finally explained this week why he murdered his mother, Sharon, two years ago.
While it would never bring her back, and has robbed her two other children of having their mother in their lives, it ensures that Butlion is cut off from the rest of society and, hopefully, uses the time to be rehabilitated...
