Patchy Proteas’ form is cause for concern

15 October 2024
Editorial Comment
The patchy form shown by the Proteas during their underwhelming tour of the United Arab Emirates is a cause for concern ahead of upcoming Tests against Bangladesh.

SA’s inability to dominate against second-tier nations like Ireland and Afghanistan needs to be addressed ahead of back-to-back Tests at the end of October...

