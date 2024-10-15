Mental health in the workplace must be prioritised
Last Monday, an employee of Standard Bank fell to her death from the sixth floor of the bank’s offices in Rosebank, Johannesburg.
According to reports, the employee had allegedly complained about her mental health a couple of weeks before the tragic incident. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.