Home run on visa front, but Transnet deal strikes out
Schreiber has cleared huge backlogs and gazetted the first visa reforms — all within 200 days
Two big economic events landed in SA’s inbox on Wednesday, one good and one bad. And they are related.
First, good news as home affairs minister Leon Schreiber gazetted the first of what we must hope will be sweeping reforms to the SA visa regime. A new remote work visa will mean anyone earning about R650,000 (that’s a modest $37,000) a year or more can come and live here as long as they like. I suspect it will be popular. I have just spent a month in Europe and life here if you have some income is twice as good and a fraction of the price. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.