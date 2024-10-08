Opinion

Populism threatens to overtake a GNU with a fuzzy ideology

Premium
08 October 2024
Sam Mkokeli
Columnist and contributor

The ANC shows no sign of comprehending what happened on May 29. It is still going through the various stages of grief. Meanwhile, an entity it formed, the government of national unity, has taken off with significant public and financial market support.

This week, business put its shoulder to the wheel by revamping a partnership with the government, with some researchers predicting the country will reach 3% growth in 2025. The actual number may be a pipe dream, but it is a necessary target nonetheless...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Hyundai Venue Cargo
Toyota Starlet Cross

Most Read