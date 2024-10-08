Populism threatens to overtake a GNU with a fuzzy ideology
The ANC shows no sign of comprehending what happened on May 29. It is still going through the various stages of grief. Meanwhile, an entity it formed, the government of national unity, has taken off with significant public and financial market support.
This week, business put its shoulder to the wheel by revamping a partnership with the government, with some researchers predicting the country will reach 3% growth in 2025. The actual number may be a pipe dream, but it is a necessary target nonetheless...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.