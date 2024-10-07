Rose de Doncker’s light shines brightly in city crying out for hope
She’s done it! Congratulations to deserving Paterson High School principal Rose de Doncker, who has clinched the national Award for Excellence in Secondary Leadership.
Humble, driven and committed to getting the best out of the pupils and teachers, De Doncker has proved to be an outstanding leader, with the Schauderville school a shining example of what can be achieved with the right motivation and positive reinforcement...
