Ramaphosa’s failure to suspend Simelane can only taint her
By failing to act swiftly and decisively on the ongoing corruption allegations against justice minister Thembi Simelane, President Cyril Ramaphosa is doing damage to his own avowed commitment to clean up the government, to the institutions that operate under the justice ministry and to the minister herself.
It is unlikely that, after weeks of the scandal swirling over her head, Simelane will ever have full credibility in that portfolio. ..
