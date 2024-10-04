Opinion

Petrol price penalty unfair on Nelson Mandela Bay motorists

04 October 2024
Editorial Comment
None

Nelson Mandela Bay residents — like many others around the country — are battling as the rising cost of living places financial strain on many households.

So news this week that Bay motorists would not benefit from fuel price cuts like others around the country has not been received well...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

IDLE AUTO EXPO 2024
Angola vs. South Africa- COSAFA #AFCONU20 Qualifiers- Semi-Finals

Most Read