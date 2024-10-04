As rubber hits the road, don’t get swept up in GNU-phoria
For all the noise you’d think we had made an almost mystical crossing since the elections four months ago
Is SA going through one of its periodic moments of good cheer and rapture, soon to be punctured, or are we at the edge of a bright new age with real and sustained growth and wealth creation in prospect?
For all the action and noise you’d think we had made an almost mystical crossing since the elections on May 29, four months ago. The ANC loses outright control of the country and forms a government of national unity, with the DA its biggest partner. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.