Opinion

Value of cellphones in schools rings loud

Premium
03 October 2024
Jonathan Jansen
Columnist

Around the world, education authorities are grappling with a new question: should schools ban cellphones?

My answer is ‘no’ but let’s hear the other side...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Archaic Customer Insights Step Aside: Meet Sens
Buyer's Guide Ep65 | Haval Jolion Pro, VW Polo Life, Porsche Cayenne GTS Coupe, ...

Most Read