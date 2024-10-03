Opinion

Succession planning a must to ensure service delivery

03 October 2024
Editorial Comment
None

The importance of succession planning cannot be overemphasised, especially for a municipality and particularly for service delivery departments.

This point was driven home this week when councillors of the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality were presented with a draft human resources plan which detailed some scary figures about the city’s workforce...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Archaic Customer Insights Step Aside: Meet Sens
Buyer's Guide Ep65 | Haval Jolion Pro, VW Polo Life, Porsche Cayenne GTS Coupe, ...

Most Read