Record-breaking Etzebeth is Bok folk hero
After a frenetic season of Test match action, the all-conquering Springboks have an opportunity to draw breath over the next few weeks before an assignment in Europe.
SA crowned a brilliant Rugby Championship campaign with a thumping 48-7 win over Argentina which enabled them to clinch the title in front of an adoring crowd in Mbombela...
