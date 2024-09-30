Immediate action needed to avert Nelson Mandela Bay grant debacle
Nelson Mandela Bay faces the alarming prospect of a 30% reduction in its grant allocation under the 2025/2026 medium-term expenditure framework due to discrepancies in the Census 2022 data.
This potential blow stems from a severe undercount, with Stats SA registering a shortfall of about 1.6m households nationwide...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.