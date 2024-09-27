WEATHER GURU | Ignore weather warnings at your own peril
It was a week ago that we were all getting excited about the approach of summer.
Models were forecasting an early and extended hot summer. Then we were hit with the last blast of winter, which was not felt so badly in the Bay, but it did affect many parts of the far Eastern Cape, KwaZulu-Natal and Free State...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.