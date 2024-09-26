Staggering drop in pupils reaching matric still doesn’t ring alarm bells
On October 21, an estimated 727,121 full-time candidates will start to write their final examinations (National Senior Certificate), working through 167 question papers, with the results to be released in mid-January 2025.
Stunningly, there were 1.1 million pupils in grade 10 in 2022...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.