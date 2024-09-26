Opinion

Community must come together to tackle drug problem

26 September 2024
Editorial Comment
None

From school pupils to sex workers, nightclubs to quiet parks, the scourge of drug abuse knows no boundaries in Nelson Mandela Bay and elsewhere in SA.

In our city, it has once again reached alarming heights...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

The future of work is global, and South Africa is ready to take its place on ...
SPOTLIGHT | Kate Winslet in 'Lee', a true story of a woman’s tenacity

Most Read