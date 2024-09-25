SA’s agricultural export growth cooled off in the second quarter
SA has an export led agricultural sector, and thus we pay particular attention on the trade performance of the sector to determine if there are glitches that must be resolved or necessary policy interventions. In the recent past, the sector has enjoyed solid growth in exports, reaching a record $13,2bn in 2023.
We achieved this while there were glitches at the ports, which suggest that when the ports are efficient, and farmers have excellent season, we could see even better figures in exports. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.