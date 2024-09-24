Currie Cup promotion holds key for EP
If EP Rugby wants to regain its former glory, after years of playing in the lower tier, they must go flat out to win promotion to the Currie Cup Premier Division in 2025.
A precise strategy is required for them to finish among the top four clubs in the SA Cup, which will guarantee the return of top flight rugby to Gqeberha...
