It’s time to lower the boom on these destructive infrastructure thugs
Vandalism of vital infrastructure and public facilities, from street lights and water and electricity infrastructure to schools and even cemeteries, is a blight on Nelson Mandela Bay, and SA as a whole.
It is now a free-for-all, with nothing seemingly off limits and police and municipalities lacking coherent and sustainable plans to tackle the scourge...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.