Living proof that we can move mountains if we unite

Do coalition governments made up of politicians from different parties work in SA?
The jury is still out on that, though we suspect the answer from the public would be an emphatic no.
Can people representing the views of opposing political parties, often with different political ideologies, work together?
All you have to do is read the story of little Mi-Landri van Ghent to know the answer is a resounding yes.
At just seven weeks old, the Kariega infant with a life-threatening heart condition has been given a fighting chance thanks to a determined collaborative effort which saw political lines tossed aside.
Late last week, Mi-Landri was lying gravely ill in a Gqeberha hospital, and by Monday she was undergoing tests in Cape Town in preparation for a major operation.
Speaking to The Herald from Cape Town this week, the newborn’s family said the main arteries to her heart were twisted, meaning oxygen was going to her body instead of her brain, and blood was flowing to her brain instead of her body.
In a desperate attempt to get help for the baby, Mi-Landri’s grandmother, Elizabeth van Ghent, reached out to Kariega Ward 51 councillor Roelf Basson of the DA, sending him photographs and a video of the little girl.
That set in motion a process involving DA Nelson Mandela Bay constituency leader Retief Odendaal, who directed Basson to the party’s provincial health spokesperson, Jane Cowley, whom he contacted later on Friday.
Cowley immediately took up the matter with provincial health deputy director-general Dr Mthandeki Xamlashe.
By the next morning, a special flight to Cape Town — paid for by Bhisho — had been arranged for Mi-Landri and her mother, Stephanie.
Basson said he was heartened by how his party and the ANC-led provincial government had been able to co-operate to help the baby girl.
“It is amazing and it speaks to the importance of the very good relationship that Cowley and the deputy director-general have. This was all about service delivery.”
Xamlashe, meanwhile, said he regarded himself and Cowley as “just civil servants”.
“She may be DA, but she is very passionate and active in the health space.
“She is a born humanitarian. That’s what ties us together.”
It is this kind of collaboration every citizen would no doubt like to see across all spheres of government - politicians and civil servants working together for a common purpose.
It is proof that working together can yield positive results.
