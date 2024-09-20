Opinion Editors Choice
POWER BROKERS
How to make the best of a shotgun marriage
The GNU is a bit like a movie about the adventures of a couple forced to remain together against their will — can the ANC and DA create a happy ending?
The ANC and the DA are in a bind: each desperately needs the other, yet they are more often than not at daggers drawn in the newly forged government of national unity (GNU).
President Cyril Ramaphosa, at a media briefing on Friday, repeated many times that the alternative to the GNU was “too ghastly to contemplate”. ..
